Candidates share views in online forum

Voters got their first chance to hear from four candidates for the USD 257 Board of Education Thursday evening, even if the opportunity came via a screen.

Wesley United Methodist Church of Iola hosted a forum broadcast via Facebook Live at their Foundry location on South Kentucky. Participating were Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John Wilson. None has previously held public office.

The four candidates are vying for three at-large seats on the USD 257 Board of Education. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Current members Jennifer Coltrane, Jared Larkey and Nancy Toland will end their service.