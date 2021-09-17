 | Fri, Sep 17, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Candidates share views in online forum

School board candidates shared their views on local education issues at an online forum Thursday evening.

By

News

September 17, 2021 - 4:26 PM

Jocelyn Tupper, left, talks with school board candidates at a forum Thursday. From left, are Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John Wilson. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Voters got their first chance to hear from four candidates for the USD 257 Board of Education Thursday evening, even if the opportunity came via a screen.

Wesley United Methodist Church of Iola hosted a forum broadcast via Facebook Live at their Foundry location on South Kentucky. Participating were Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John Wilson. None has previously held public office.

The four candidates are vying for three at-large seats on the USD 257 Board of Education. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Current members Jennifer Coltrane, Jared Larkey and Nancy Toland will end their service.

Related
September 15, 2021
September 14, 2021
October 6, 2017
June 2, 2017
Most Popular