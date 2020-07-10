Cannabis essentially decriminalized in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city.
City council members voted 9-4 on Thursday to strip the crime from the city code, The Kansas City Star reported.
The change does not legalize its recreational use or change Missouri law. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who decide to pursue those cases.
