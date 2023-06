Jackson Bowen salutes after a flag was placed in the fire. Courtesy photo

Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts took part in a flag retirement ceremony in a scout campout in LaHarpe over the weekend. The Scouts incinerated several torn and battered flags. Doug Northcutt of LaHarpe provided the site for the Scouts, as he has done over the years. Leaders said they will dispose of other flags in the near future as well. Those with worn-out flags can take them to a depository at Iola City Hall.