Ceremony to honor Korean War veteran

Archie Specht didn’t talk much about his military service during the Korean War. Whatever his stories were, they were lost when the Piqua native died in 2015 at the age of 86.

That doesn’t surprise Nick Hay of Yates Center. He’s a veteran, too, and he understands the experiences that happen during conflict can be difficult to talk about.

“The guys who looked the tiger in the eye very seldom want to talk about it. I suppose that’s because of painful memories that arise from a conversation like that,” Hay said.