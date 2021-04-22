China administers 200M vaccine doses

BEIJING (AP) — Around 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far inside China, with an emphasis on front-line workers, university students and people living in border areas, health officials said.

China is ramping up vaccination efforts after a slow start that was due in part to the virtual elimination of domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Just two local cases were reported on Wednesday, both in the city of Ruili, which borders on Myanmar.

Just six new cases were reported on Thursday, all of them imported, while testing continued in Ruili, where China’s latest outbreak appears to have been contained.