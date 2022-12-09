Christmas decor fosters cherished memories

Step into Donna Houser’s house at Christmastime, and it’s like a trip through history and around the world.

You’ll find four tiny, angelic Christmas choir boys and plastic reindeer toys from the 1940s, still in pristine condition.

There’s a tiny plastic manger scene, a gift her late-husband, Ray, bought the first year they were married. It’s quite a contrast with other presents from Ray over the years, such as the Waterford crystal statues of Santa and an angel bought during a trip to Waterford, England.