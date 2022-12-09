 | Fri, Dec 09, 2022
Christmas decor fosters cherished memories

Donna Houser's house is filled with Christmas decorations. They come from all over the world and date back to the 1940s, when she was just a little girl. She also has an extensive Precious Moments collection.

December 9, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Step into Donna Houser’s house at Christmastime, and it’s like a trip through history and around the world. 

You’ll find four tiny, angelic Christmas choir boys and plastic reindeer toys from the 1940s, still in pristine condition.

There’s a tiny plastic manger scene, a gift her late-husband, Ray, bought the first year they were married. It’s quite a contrast with other presents from Ray over the years, such as the Waterford crystal statues of Santa and an angel bought during a trip to Waterford, England.

