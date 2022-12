Having a day care means getting to celebrate Christmas with children, years after your own are grown.

Donna Ross of Moran has been watching area children for more than 40 years. Each year at Christmastime, the children enjoy a big party. They exchange names and each brings a gift to give to another. Donna also gives each a gift.

They play games, do arts and crafts projects, and enjoy refreshments. Parents also join in on the fun.