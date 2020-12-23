Menu Search Log in

Christmas treat: Overnight at FAO Schwarz

A New York City family had a most unusual holiday experience — spending the night at the FAO Schwarz toy store in midtown Manhattan, overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

By

News

December 23, 2020 - 9:53 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s like getting a peek at Santa’s workshop.

A New York City family had a most unusual holiday experience — spending the night at the FAO Schwarz toy store in midtown Manhattan, overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The special night came from a collaboration between the well-known toy store and Airbnb, which listed the special event earlier this month.

Related
July 15, 2019
November 16, 2018
December 9, 2015
December 21, 2012
Trending