Menu Search Log in

Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert

A test malfunction resulted in a Texas alert that said the killer doll from a 1988 horror film was a suspect in the kidnapping of his son (from another movie). Texas officials apologized.

By

News

February 4, 2021 - 9:13 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rest assured, “Chucky” is not on the loose.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film “Child’s Play” was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in “Seed of Chucky.”

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

Related
July 26, 2019
March 1, 2019
October 13, 2010
August 5, 2010
Trending