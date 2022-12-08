Church joins Kiwanis for holiday bell ringing

For as long as any of the local Kiwanis members have been a part of the club, they’ve helped coordinate the annual bell ringers for the Salvation Army.

It’s been a successful venture, too, with the ringers and their iconic red kettles set up in front of Walmart to receive monetary donations of any size to benefit local charities.

“That’s something we need to stress, that money stays in Allen County,” noted Barb Leavitt, a volunteer with Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church. “The donations people give us stay right here.”