 | Thu, Dec 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Church joins Kiwanis for holiday bell ringing

The Wesley United Methodist Church will help the Iola Kiwanis with their holiday collection efforts for the Salvation Army. All money collected in the county stays in the area.

By

News

December 8, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Iola Kiwanis Club and Iola Wesley United Methodist Church members helping support this year’s Salvation Army fund drive are, from left, Roger Carswell, Mark Peters, Barb Leavitt, Lonnie Larson, Andy Dunlap the the Rev. Jocelyn Tupper. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

For as long as any of the local Kiwanis members have been a part of the club, they’ve helped coordinate the annual bell ringers for the Salvation Army.

It’s been a successful venture, too, with the ringers and their iconic red kettles set up in front of Walmart to receive monetary donations of any size to benefit local charities.

“That’s something we need to stress, that money stays in Allen County,” noted Barb Leavitt, a volunteer with Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church. “The donations people give us stay right here.”

Related
January 5, 2021
November 8, 2019
January 5, 2013
April 5, 2012
Most Popular