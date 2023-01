Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder envisions an eventful — and productive — 2023 for the city.

Rehder, who is nearing his second anniversary as city administrator, sat down with the Register for a “state of the city” discussion, and what he sees topping the to-do list for the upcoming 12 months.

Heading the agenda is continuing to put pieces in place for a complete rebuild of U.S. 54 through the heart of town.