Applicants seeking to fill local city council or school board seats have until noon June 1 to file.

The primary election is Aug. 1; the general election is Nov. 7.

In Iola, Mayor Steve French is up for re-election, as are City Council members Nickolas Kinder (Ward 1), Carl Slaugh (Ward 2), Kim Peterson (Ward 3) and Joelle Shallah (Ward 4.)