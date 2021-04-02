City sees record number of roofs, permits

When it comes to building and repair work this year, everything is going up.
The number of permits are up as well as prices.
In fact, they’re setting records.
And that’s not likely to change anytime soon.
“This year has been crazy. Prices are rising throughout our whole industry, and supplies are hard to come by,” Ron Boren, president of Boren’s Roofing in Iola, said. “It’s going to be an interesting summer.”
Bill Weston, with H & H Roofing, agreed. Supplies are limited and costly. But his crews are busier than ever, thanks to a hail storm last May that damaged dozens of local homes, especially in the north part of Iola and rural areas.
“It depends on the storm size and the density of the hail, but most storms, we’ll still be working on them two years after the fact,” Weston said.
The City of Iola issued a record number of permits in the past year — 527 since March 2020, according to Gregg Hutton, Iola’s code department director.
Most of that work is attributed to roofs damaged last spring. There have been so many, Hutton added a line to his database to keep track of roof permits specifically.
In December, the city issued 83 permits, and 59 of those were roofs at a housing complex in the northernmost part of Iola. That’s the highest number of permits issued since Hutton started keeping track in 2014. A year earlier, in December 2019, the city issued just six permits.
Typically, permits drop off in winter months. That happened this year, especially during a cold snap in February. But even considering that, permits remained high.
It’s not just roofs though. Homeowners are building garages, porches and fences. They’re putting on additions to their homes. They’re asking for permits for swimming pools.
“It’s the whole gambit,” Hutton said. “A lot of people were at home, and when you’re stuck at home, you want something to work on. You want a project.”
THE CITY of Iola requires a permit for many home and business projects.
If you want to start a project and aren’t sure if you need a permit, it’s best to ask, Hutton said.
Typically, permits are not expensive. For example, Iola charges $15 for a roof permit; some cities charge more, and some do not charge anything.
The city has streamlined the process, especially since the pandemic began, to make it easier.
You can go to cityofiola.com/152/Building-Codes, download the form, fill it out and drop it off at the building code office at 2 E. Jackson or across the street at the utility office at 2 W. Jackson, including the after-hours drop box. Hutton and his staff will process the permit and mail it.
Or, you can go to the code department’s office and leave with a permit in hand. The office recently reopened to the public.
“We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible,” Hutton said.
Though some homeowners like to do the work themselves, most will hire a contractor for at least part of the work. Electrical or gas work must be done by a professional.
A homeowner can roof their own property, Hutton said, but most will hire a roofing company.
Because of the increased workload, it may be difficult to find an available contractor.
“If they can do it themselves, most people would. But it depends on the project,” Hutton said. “When you get a good contractor, that makes the job so much easier. For us, as well. We are lucky. We have a lot of good contractors around here. The hardest part is finding someone who is available.”
RISING PRICES have put a bit of a damper on the increased interest in projects.
Bill Eisenbart, co-manager of New Klein Lumber, said, unlike the roofing companies, he hasn’t seen much increase in business.
He has, however, seen a significant increase in prices from his suppliers.
For example, an 8-foot 2×4 has nearly doubled in price over the past year, from $4.59 each to $8.69.
A sheet of plywood that cost $12.99 in June is now $52.
“With lumber prices the way they are, I don’t know what people are going to do,” Eisenbart said. “The way our suppliers are talking, I don’t see prices dropping anytime soon.”
The roofing company officers also expect the increased prices to continue.
They also expect to continue to struggle to get supplies, as production decreased during the pandemic.
Most suppliers have reduced the number of colors available for roofing shingles. The cost of shingles has gone up about 25% already, with another price hike likely.
Costs for metal, such as for roofing nails, and the increased price of lumber also have complicated the process.
As a result, roofing companies had to increase their prices as well. That means higher labor costs, and significantly higher costs all around.
Both Weston and Boren said they’ve had to increase their prices. Boren was waiting to hear about yet another price hike from his suppliers, but expects he’ll need to raise his prices again as well.
“The first couple of times, we didn’t raise our prices. But I can’t absorb it all,” he said.
Boren said his company was fortunate it had a large stockpile of supplies, but as they’ve now dwindled, he worries it could be difficult and expensive to replenish material. It’s taking longer and longer for deliveries to arrive.
“I knew one man wanted to wait until after COVID to do his roof, but the way things are going, I don’t think it’s going to get any better,” Boren said.
“We’ve been fortunate. We stayed busy. But we’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “It could hurt these newer companies and younger ones who don’t have as much stock and just do one job at a time.”
WESTON offered a few tips for anyone looking to replace a roof.
• First, try to do business with a reputable local contractor.
“Our industry gets a bit of a black eye from storm chasers,” Weston said. “They hear a storm hit Iola, and there will be 15 different companies here in a day.”
Roofers must meet certain qualifications at both the local and state level. A roofing company from outside the area can meet those qualifications, but may only stick around long enough to repair storm damage.
• Check to make sure the company is registered with the state. The Kansas Attorney General’s office maintains the registry. Search here: ag.ks.gov/in-your-corner-kansas/resources/roofer-search
You can also check with the Iola Codes Department at 620-365-4903 to make sure the company is properly registered, and for any questions about permits.
• Check references or only work with companies you know and trust.
If your roof was damaged as the result of a storm, the roofing company typically will help with the claim and permit process.
“We try to make it easy on homeowners,” he said.
City of Iola – Building Permits
Jan. Feb. March April May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec.
2014 18 12 22 31 31 22 24 26 24 22 14 12
2015 14 7 27 21 21 22 22 23 32 31 20 17
2016 11 12 18 26 12 14 21 25 17 28 21 14
2017 14 17 23 35 28 19 11 26 39 26 22 12
2018 15 22 23 36 17 34 24 31 16 31 22 19
2019 26 7 17 27 30 23 37 33 22 37 25 6
2020 20 25 34 35 44 49 59 44 44 38 27 83
2021 23 11 39