Iola Council members said they intend to submit a bid in order to continue providing countywide ambulance service beyond this year.

The consensus was quickly reached at the Council’s meeting Monday, the first since Iola received notice that the county would not renew the city-county EMS contract, which expires Dec. 31.

In its notice, the county said it would put the countywide EMS up for bid, inviting the city to submit a proposal.