Iola city leaders crossed several big-ticket items off their to-do lists Monday, totaling more than $978,000.

The first was a bid of $145,000 to PAR Electrical, Inc., out of Kansas City, Mo., to install three 69kV power poles.

The PAR bid was the lowest of three for the laminated, cambered wood poles. The Council approved the pole purchase in November. Monday’s action was for installation.