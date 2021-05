Roger Carswell, executive director of the Iola Public Library, will soon have a new room at the library named in his honor.

Iola City Council members approved a request Monday by the Library Board to dedicate the library’s new study room in honor of Carswell, who is retiring this summer after serving as director the past 28 years.

“We thought it would be a nice show of respect to dedicate a room to him,” noted Library Board President Katrina Springer.