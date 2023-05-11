City to study sports needs

In his travels across the state, Iola Mayor Steve French occasionally makes note of how other communities have invested in their sports facilities.

“Just go south to Chanute and look at their ball diamonds, and look at what other communities are pouring into their sports complexes,” French said at Monday’s Iola City Council meeting.

French’s comments were sparked by conversations he’d had with a handful of local parents in recent days, wondering if it’s time for Iola to consider an upgrade.