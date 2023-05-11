 | Thu, May 11, 2023
City to study sports needs

Iola Mayor Steve French hopes to organize a citizens task force to look at the city's sports facilities.

Iola’s Riverside Park during a recent flood. The city’s sports facilities occasionally sustain damage caused by flooding. Register file photo

In his travels across the state, Iola Mayor Steve French occasionally makes note of how other communities have invested in their sports facilities.

“Just go south to Chanute and look at their ball diamonds, and look at what other communities are pouring into their sports complexes,” French said at Monday’s Iola City Council meeting.

French’s comments were sparked by conversations he’d had with a handful of local parents in recent days, wondering if it’s time for Iola to consider an upgrade.

