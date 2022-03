Solar power may once again be considered for Iola’s energy portfolio.

City Council members will hear a presentation by consultant Scott Shreve about a potential solar energy project in Iola.

Council members rejected in 2019 overtures from Westar to build a solar farm on the west edge of town, which would eventually have cost the city $3.7 million, and perhaps more when factoring in premiums tacked on to energy produced by the solar panels.