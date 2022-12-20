Cold, snow ahead

Bitterly cold temperatures, snow and wind chills are heading this way.
If you can, stay home and keep warm, Jason Trego, Allen County’s emergency management director, advises.
A wind chill watch takes effect Wednesday night around midnight and continues until noon Friday. A winter storm watch also starts at midnight and continues until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Temperatures could drop as low as -8 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday.
Wind chills could reach a low of -32 on Thursday and -30 on Friday. Winds are expected to be around 28 mph on Thursday and 21 mph on Friday, with gusts as high as 43 mph and 35 mph respectively.
Snow is expected to fall overnight Wednesday, starting at about 4 a.m. for Allen County, and continue into Thursday. Trego said the forecast calls for about 3 inches in this area, but it could range between 1 to 5 inches.
Accumulation may not amount to much, but the wind could cause the snow to blow and reduce visibility.
The event will be relatively short, with temperatures climbing to 37 on Monday and in the upper 40s by mid-week.
“My concern when we see weather like this is the cold. I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of ice, which is more hazardous when it comes to infrastructure. Snow doesn’t stick to power lines; ice does. We’re probably not going to see tree limbs falling and taking electric lines down,” Trego said.
“Hopefully we’ll still have utilities — electric, gas, water — and people can stay inside and keep warm, and everything should be OK.”
TREGO offered tips for getting ready for the winter storm:
Stay inside if possible. Make sure you are stocked with food, beverages and supplies.
If you have to go outside, dress in layers.
Keep an emergency kit in your car with blankets and extra clothes.
If you’re going to be traveling, let someone know where and when you plan to travel, as well as the route you will take.
If you have a generator, check to make sure it is in good working order and fully fueled. Generators should only be used in a well-ventilated area; they are not designed to be used inside a home.
COUNTY crews are ready for the storm, and road crews will be out as needed.
Trego said a couple of recent purchases will help the county be better prepared.
Last winter, the county purchased a mobile generator that can be used during a power outage, particularly at places such as a nursing home.
The county also purchased a FirstNet cellular box that provides a secure cellular connection for first responders, in the event a cell tower is unable to operate.
Trego said he plans to monitor conditions and will provide updates as needed.
“We always hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Trego said.
