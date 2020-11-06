Menu Search Log in

Combine catches fire

A farmer escaped injury when his combine caught fire Thursday.

November 6, 2020 - 4:38 PM

Dalton Furman was cutting beans in his John Deere 5690 combine Thursday evening, when the unit caught fire. Furman was able to escape the cab uninjured. Volunteers from the Marmaton-Osage Rural Fire Department were called to extinguish the blaze. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Dalton Furman was cutting beans in his John Deere 5690 combine Thursday evening, when the unit caught fire. Furman was able to escape the cab uninjured. Volunteers from the Marmaton-Osage Rural Fire Department were called to extinguish the blaze.

