For 50 years, Mary Kay Heard gathered with her friends every week to play bridge. That tradition ended with the pandemic.

Mary Kay Heard

But last week, after the CDC issued new guidance that those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could again gather in small groups without masks, Heard and three of her friends once again socialized over a game of cards.

“It was just really normal,” she said. “And that’s what we’re all wanting to get back to, isn’t it?”