 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Comments hint at movement in Assange case

The wife of Julian Assange says her husband’s legal case “could be moving in the right direction.” Stella Assnge spoke Thursday after President Joe Biden confirmed the U.S. may drop charges against the imprisoned WikiLeaks founder.

By

News

April 11, 2024 - 2:21 PM

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van in London on May 1, 2019. Photo by (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — The wife of Julian Assange said Thursday her husband’s legal case “could be moving in the right direction” after President Joe Biden confirmed the U.S. may drop charges against the imprisoned WikiLeaks founder.

It came as supporters in several cities rallied to demand the release of Assange, on the fifth anniversary of his incarceration in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison.

Biden said Wednesday that his administration is “considering” a request from Australia to drop the decade-long U.S. push to prosecute Assange for publishing a trove of classified American documents. The proposal would see Assange, an Australian citizen, return home rather than be sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges.

