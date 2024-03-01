Committee gets cold feet on KPERS buy down

TOPEKA — A committee in the Kansas House found bipartisan support for the idea of earmarking $450 million to lowering the unfunded liability of the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System.

On Thursday, about 24 hours after the initial vote, a majority on the House Appropriations Committee reversed course. The decision had something to do with the idea of maintaining a hefty cash balance that could be devoted to tax reform or spending priorities. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a $1.6 billion tax bill, but Republicans in the House and Senate were expected to pull together an alternative within the next few weeks.

Representatives initially drawn to the KPERS idea said reconsideration was in order.

“Yesterday afternoon, you could say I had an epiphany,” said Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Stilwell Republican. “It’s best to leave this money on the sidelines until we do have a tax plan.”