Congress could face postponements in 2024

WASHINGTON — Congress got next to nothing done during the past year and could accomplish even less in 2024 as attention shifts to the November elections.

House Republican and Senate Democratic leaders reached agreement on bills and resolutions they sent to the president’s desk just 34 times during the first year of the 118th Congress — making that session the least productive in decades.

Even when the two chambers brokered deals, several of the laws passed were just short-term extensions, allowing members of Congress to delay the tough job of compromise on big-picture legislation. They’ll need to tackle the farm bill, reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration and approve more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending this year, just to name a few of the unaddressed items.