 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Congress could face postponements in 2024

Rank-and-file lawmakers aren’t entirely pleased with the lackluster results and have no insight on what leaders might bring up this year, outside of the pressing issues they’ve avoided dealing with and now must confront again in 2024.

News

January 4, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Even when the House and Senate brokered deals in 2023, several of the laws passed were just short-term extensions, allowing members of Congress to delay the tough job of compromise on big-picture legislation until 2024. Pictured is the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom/Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON — Congress got next to nothing done during the past year and could accomplish even less in 2024 as attention shifts to the November elections.

House Republican and Senate Democratic leaders reached agreement on bills and resolutions they sent to the president’s desk just 34 times during the first year of the 118th Congress — making that session the least productive in decades.

Even when the two chambers brokered deals, several of the laws passed were just short-term extensions, allowing members of Congress to delay the tough job of compromise on big-picture legislation. They’ll need to tackle the farm bill, reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration and approve more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending this year, just to name a few of the unaddressed items.

