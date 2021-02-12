Cornstock 2021 Concert on the Hill cancelled

The 2021 Cornstock Concert on the Hill has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers were hoping that 2021 would allow them to have a “normal” music festival, but there is just no way to ensure that at this time or in the near future.
Organizers are already in the process of making plans for 2022. Watch websites, social media, local newspapers, and listen to your favorite radio stations for details.
