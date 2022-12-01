County eyes pricey boom mower

Allen County has invested quite a bit of money into equipment this year, and earlier this week debated whether to purchase an expensive new boom mower.

A few months ago, Road and Bridge Director Mark Griffith asked commissioners to buy a MowerMax boom mower with an estimated cost of $270,000. They’ve been debating it off and on, and on Tuesday a representative of the Florida-based company that makes the product came before the commission to answer questions.

The company designed a compact, heavy-duty, wide area mower to meet the needs of governments, which traditionally use tractor-mounted boom mowers to clear ditches along streets and roads.