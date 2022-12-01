 | Thu, Dec 01, 2022
County eyes pricey boom mower

Allen County Commissioners heard a proposal to buy a new MowerMax boom mower; they had concerns about service should the equipment experience problems. The commission also agreed to lease two John Deere tractors, and will develop their own Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

December 1, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Allen County Commissioner Bruce Symes looks over a brochure on MowerMax, a specialty boom mower designed specifically or governments, at Tuesday’s Allen County Commission meeting. Photo by Vickie Moss

Allen County has invested quite a bit of money into equipment this year, and earlier this week debated whether to purchase an expensive new boom mower.

A few months ago, Road and Bridge Director Mark Griffith asked commissioners to buy a MowerMax boom mower with an estimated cost of $270,000. They’ve been debating it off and on, and on Tuesday a representative of the Florida-based company that makes the product came before the commission to answer questions.

The company designed a compact, heavy-duty, wide area mower to meet the needs of governments, which traditionally use tractor-mounted boom mowers to clear ditches along streets and roads.

