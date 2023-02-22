County hears plea for victims shelter

Hope Unlimited is asking Allen County to contribute nearly $100,000 to help build a new emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

Each of the four counties the organization serves — Allen, Anderson, Neosho and Woodson — are being asked to contribute. Allen County’s share is $95,700.

The total cost of the shelter is expected to be about $3 million, Hope Unlimited board member Nich Lohman told commissioners on Tuesday. Most of the funding will come from tax credits, grants and donations, both from corporate sources and individuals, but it’s important for local governments to show financial support too, Lohman said.