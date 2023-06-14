 | Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

County lets dust settle

Dust control is expected to take place the last week of June, after repeated delays from a contractor hired by the county.

By

News

June 14, 2023 - 1:09 PM

It took several phone calls, but the county got an answer about when dust control efforts will begin.

Mark Griffith, road and bridge director, told county commissioners Tuesday he finally was able to confirm that dust control chemicals will be applied to county roads the last week of June. 

About 30 rural property owners have asked for the applications. The county charges them a fee, then pays a contractor to do the work. Griffith was frustrated with a lack of response and proposed reimbursing property owners if the company didn’t complete the work until after July 1. 

Related
June 8, 2023
June 16, 2021
September 11, 2013
March 31, 2010
Most Popular