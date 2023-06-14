County lets dust settle

It took several phone calls, but the county got an answer about when dust control efforts will begin.

Mark Griffith, road and bridge director, told county commissioners Tuesday he finally was able to confirm that dust control chemicals will be applied to county roads the last week of June.

About 30 rural property owners have asked for the applications. The county charges them a fee, then pays a contractor to do the work. Griffith was frustrated with a lack of response and proposed reimbursing property owners if the company didn’t complete the work until after July 1.