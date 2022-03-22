COVID-19 testing site set up in Humboldt

A mobile testing site for COVID-19 infections will be available in Humboldt through the rest of this week and perhaps for the next two weeks.

The testing trailer is set up near the downtown park at the corner of South Eighth and New York streets in Humboldt, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Friday. It may also be open for the next two weeks.

The trailer was brought to Allen County after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected an increased amount of COVID-19 in the county’s wastewater.