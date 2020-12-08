Menu Search Log in

COVID case closes library

Iola library will be closed until Monday because of a COVID-19 case. The county currently has 91 active cases and a total of 448 since the pandemic began.

By

News

December 8, 2020 - 9:49 AM

The Iola Public Library is reopening its doors to the public Tuesday, but with several health safeguards in place. Register file photo

The Iola Public Library will be closed until at least Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook book sale scheduled for today was canceled. 

Curbside pickup is available between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays while the library is shut down. Drive down the alley behind the library and call to inform them of your arrival.

Related
November 25, 2020
November 20, 2020
October 30, 2020
May 8, 2020
Trending