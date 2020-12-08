COVID case closes library

The Iola Public Library will be closed until at least Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
A Facebook book sale scheduled for today was canceled.
Curbside pickup is available between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays while the library is shut down. Drive down the alley behind the library and call to inform them of your arrival.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives