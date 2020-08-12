Menu Search Log in

Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue

Two people were injured and had to be airlifted out of a Solano County park over the weekend after they fell while trying to hoof it from an ornery cow, authorities said.

August 12, 2020 - 9:57 AM

A paramedic stands with a couple who were hurt while running from a cow in a Solano County park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (California Highway Patrol/TNS)

The confrontation took place Sunday morning when two people came across a cow and a calf in Lynch Canyon Open Space Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“They tried to go around the cow, but it charged them,” officials wrote on Facebook.

