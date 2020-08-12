Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue

LOS ANGELES — Two people were injured and had to be airlifted out of a Solano County park over the weekend after they fell while trying to hoof it from an ornery cow, authorities said.
The confrontation took place Sunday morning when two people came across a cow and a calf in Lynch Canyon Open Space Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
“They tried to go around the cow, but it charged them,” officials wrote on Facebook.
