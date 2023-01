A storage bin filled with bales of straw caused a small but pesky fire — and plenty of smoke — Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home.

Iola firefighter Eric B’Hymer, right, sprays foam into a storage bin of burning hay Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home. He is assisted by fellow firefighter Tyler Wooten, center, who used a chainsaw to cut into the metal back panel, and Gary Kimball. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the call just around noon and had to attack the storage unit from both the front and back.

A thick plume of smoke filled the parking lot, and gave the interior of the store a smoky aroma, as the fire burned.