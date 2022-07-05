 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Crews douse fire at landfill

A fire was reported at the landfill Sunday afternoon, and not fully extinguished until early Monday morning. The cause is not known, but there's speculation that fireworks could have caused the blaze.

By

News

July 5, 2022 - 2:43 PM

Firefighting and landfill crews douse flames on top of a huge mountain of trash at the Allen County Landfill. No injuries were reported. Temperatures were in the 90s, adding to the challenges. Photo by PHOTOS COURTESY OF ALLEN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

It’s not known what caused a fire at the Allen County Landfill on Sunday afternoon, but there’s some speculation that fireworks could be the reason.

The fire started in the middle of the landfill collection site, on top of the mountain of trash, Public Works Director Mitch Garner said. 

Crews don’t know how the fire started, but Garner said he believes it’s possible a firework — perhaps something like a sky lantern that can carry a flame for several miles — may have landed on the pile.

Related
June 21, 2022
June 1, 2022
April 13, 2022
April 5, 2022
Most Popular