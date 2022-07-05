Crews douse fire at landfill

It’s not known what caused a fire at the Allen County Landfill on Sunday afternoon, but there’s some speculation that fireworks could be the reason.

The fire started in the middle of the landfill collection site, on top of the mountain of trash, Public Works Director Mitch Garner said.

Crews don’t know how the fire started, but Garner said he believes it’s possible a firework — perhaps something like a sky lantern that can carry a flame for several miles — may have landed on the pile.