 | Thu, Sep 02, 2021
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

Hurricane Ida was responsible for fatalities across multiple states in the northeast.

September 2, 2021 - 9:13 AM

Remnants of Hurricane Ida created widespread flooding along areas of Route 206 and surrounding roads in Somerville and Raritan.

NEW YORK (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in the region, as it swamped subway cars and submerged vehicles and homes.

Catastrophic weather came to the largest city in the U.S. after a grim two weeks across the nation that has seen 20 dead in flooding in a small Tennessee town, wildfires threatening Lake Tahoe, Tropical Storm Henri in the Northeast and Ida’s landfall in Louisiana, which left 1 million people without power, maybe for weeks.

Late Wednesday evening a state of emergency was declared in New York City and the rest of the state. Ida’s remnants were exiting the country, but not without tornadoes in other parts of the Northeast.

