Dinosaurs are about to take over the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

“Dinosaur World Live” features a pre-historic world of astonishing and remarkably life-like dinosaurs in a roaring, interactive show for all the family. It will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Meet a host of impressive creatures including a tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, giraffatitan, microraptor and segnosaurus.