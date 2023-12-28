Duo opens salon business

When first meeting Alex Mitchell and Allison Henkle, you might assume they are sisters by how complementary their personalities are. You wouldn’t be too far off. The two have been close friends since 2010 when they were in cosmetology school together.

The duo most recently went into business together, opening Mirror Image Salon located on the west side of the Iola square.

Henkle is two years senior to Mitchell. “She was in my older sister’s grade,” Mitchell said. “So, we’ve known each other for a long time.”