Educating for change

Anthony Maness believes most of the problems found in the criminal justice system can be remedied by education and training.

“I’ve worked really hard on the law enforcement side to dive into that,” he said.

That meant working as a training officer during much of his career as an officer and detective. He dreamed of one day working as an instructor for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center at Hutchinson, but figured that would come closer to the final stage of his career.