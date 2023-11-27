 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Educating for change

Longtime local law enforcement officer Anthony Maness has joined the Allen Community College staff to teach criminal justice. He believes it is important to teach not only the hands-on skills behind criminal investigations but also how to think critically.

News

November 27, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Anthony Maness is Allen Community College’s new Criminal Justice Studies program coordinator. He is shown with mannequins Bob, at left, and unnamed companion. Photo by Vickie's Moss

Anthony Maness believes most of the problems found in the criminal justice system can be remedied by education and training.

“I’ve worked really hard on the law enforcement side to dive into that,” he said.

That meant working as a training officer during much of his career as an officer and detective. He dreamed of one day working as an instructor for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center at Hutchinson, but figured that would come closer to the final stage of his career.

