Efforts underway to build walking trail to new school site

City clears one of the potential hurdles to expand the Missouri Pacific Trail through Iola to the new Iola Elementary School site.

September 16, 2020 - 10:29 AM

The old Missouri Pacific Rail Line will be extended as a walking and biking trail to the new Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

One of the potential hurdles to extending the Missouri Pacific Trail through east Iola has been cleared, even before the project has entered the city’s radar.

Iola City Council members approved the purchase of a parcel of land at 308 N. First St. for $1,500.

The land held a recently demolished house that had been condemned by the city because of its unsafe condition.

