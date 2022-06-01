Elsmore alumni gather for banquet

The 85th Elsmore Alumni Banquet was Saturday, May 28, at Elsmore City Hall with an attendance of 79. Officers were Judy Wilson, president, Bill Otto, vice president, and Janice Fewins Rake, secretary-treasurer. A delicious meal was served by Big Creek Market. Marge Fewins Davis provided a historical display including old class pictures and albums. Mike Myers, class of 1973, shared a 1955 friendship quilt from his family which he had given to Connie Krokstrom Schmidt, class of 1973, knowing she would cherish and preserve it. The quilt was made in 1955 and includes names of Elsmore area residents of that time.

Judy Wilson led a memorial service for the 38 alumni who have passed away since the last banquet in 2019.

Recognition was given to past and present military, to all teachers and Savonburg/Stark Alumni. The earliest class members were Joan Johnson Wolfe and Evelyn Cox Roberts, class 1947, celebrating their 75th anniversary. The family with the most attendees was the Fewins family with six. The class with the most attendees was 1966 with five. The oldest married alumni couple were Don and Donna Ludlum Bauer, class of 1959. Those who traveled the farthest were Max Ward of Durango, Colo., 800 miles, and Judy Daniels Flanegin of Henderson, Nev., 1,300 miles.