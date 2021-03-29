 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
England eases lockdown

England declares 'Happy Monday,' easing coronavirus lockdown as families and friends meet in outdoor spaces and enjoy sports again.

March 29, 2021 - 9:31 AM

LONDON (AP) — It’s being dubbed Happy Monday, with open-air swimmers donning their wetsuits for the first time in months and rusty golfers doing their best to get their drives down the middle of the fairway.

England has embarked on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. 

And, as if right on cue, the weather is turning, with temperatures rising to levels more akin to southern Spain at this time of year. 

