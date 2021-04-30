Evergy moves up timeline to close plants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Evergy plans to close two of its coal-fired plants within nine years as part of its efforts to reduce its use of fossil fuels, according to a report filed Friday with regulators.

The utility will close its a coal-fired plant near Lawrence by the end of 2023. The plant is Evergy’s oldest, with its remaining units dating back to 1960.

Evergy also will close Unit 3 of the Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys, Kansas, in 2030, rather than in 2039 as originally planned, The Kansas City Star reported.