 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Evergy moves up timeline to close plants

Evergy plans to close two of its coal-fired plants within nine years as part of its efforts to reduce its use of fossil fuels, according to a report filed Friday with regulators.

By

News

April 30, 2021 - 2:36 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Evergy plans to close two of its coal-fired plants within nine years as part of its efforts to reduce its use of fossil fuels, according to a report filed Friday with regulators.

The utility will close its a coal-fired plant near Lawrence by the end of 2023. The plant is Evergy’s oldest, with its remaining units dating back to 1960. 

Evergy also will close Unit 3 of the Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys, Kansas, in 2030, rather than in 2039 as originally planned, The Kansas City Star reported.

Related
April 23, 2021
January 20, 2020
May 17, 2019
August 23, 2018
Most Popular