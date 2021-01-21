Experts: 15 more days to reach trapped China mine workers

BEIJING (AP) — It will take at least 15 more days to get through a massive amount of debris and reach miners already trapped for 11 days since an explosion in a gold mine in eastern China, authorities said Thursday.

The mine shaft is blocked 1,000 feet below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 330 feet, the Yantai city government said in a statement on its social media account.

“Based on expert evaluations, the extent of the blockage … is well is out of expectation,” the statement said.