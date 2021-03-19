‘Falcon’ may become Black Capt. America

NEW YORK (AP) — When Steve Rogers handed Sam Wilson his Captain America shield at the end of Marvel’s massive 2019 event “Avengers: Endgame,” Wilson tried it on for a beat. “How does it feel?” the wrinkled Rogers asked. “Like it’s someone else’s,” Wilson responded.

That reluctance and skepticism is front-and-center as Wilson’s story continues in “The Falcon and the Winter Solder,” a new six-episode Disney+ series that promises an exploration of patriotism and race alongside its shootouts and soaring chase scenes. The series launches Friday.

While “Endgame” appeared to promise a quick transition for Anthony Mackie’s Falcon to take up the Captain America mantle, as he has in the comics, the creator of “Falcon” promises only complications. Malcolm Spellman said the series will explore “the conflict for a Black man confronting those stars and stripes.”