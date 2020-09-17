Menu Search Log in

Family escapes home during kitchen fire

Caressa Vaughn started cooking something but fell asleep. She woke to find her home on fire but managed to leave with her daughter and pets.

By

News

September 17, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Caressa Vaughn with daughter, Pexleigh Lowell, managed to escape their home as a kitchen fire raged. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Caressa Vaughn woke up coughing a little after midnight Wednesday morning to find her house filled with smoke.

She realized the problem immediately. She had fallen asleep while food had been left cooking on the stovetop.

She made her way through the smoke to the kitchen, where she saw a small fire on top of the stove and a bigger fire on the floor next to it. She tried to douse the fire from water in the sink, but the fire on the floor was too big and the smoke was overwhelming.

