Family escapes home during kitchen fire

Caressa Vaughn woke up coughing a little after midnight Wednesday morning to find her house filled with smoke.

She realized the problem immediately. She had fallen asleep while food had been left cooking on the stovetop.

She made her way through the smoke to the kitchen, where she saw a small fire on top of the stove and a bigger fire on the floor next to it. She tried to douse the fire from water in the sink, but the fire on the floor was too big and the smoke was overwhelming.