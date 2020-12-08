Farmers, ranchers wrap up business

MANHATTAN — On Saturday, more than 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas wrapped up business for their organization during a virtual session for Kansas Farm Bureau’s 102nd annual meeting.
The policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2021 legislative session.
Topics of discussion included livestock marketing, trade and water.
