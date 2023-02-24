 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
FFA students connect: Kamryn Luedke

Crest High School's Kamryn Luedke's passion is horses. FFA has helped prepare her for a career in the equine industry.

February 24, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Kamryn Luedke Photo by Vickie Moss

COLONY — Kamryn Luedke, a senior at Crest High School and FFA Chapter president, has learned a lot through FFA.

But what sticks with her the most was learning about Temple Grandin, an animal science professor who fundamentally changed the industry. Grandin, who is autistic, is considered something of a celebrity for those in the agriculture industry as well as for families with special needs. 

Her advocacy work has led to significant changes in animal handling, such as more efficient pens that give cattle more water and space to relax. Calmer animals improve safety for workers. 

