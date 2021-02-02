Fire erupts from rock house chimney

Fire was erupting from the chimney of the rock house west of Iola on Monday night.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
The house belongs to Dori Hunt.
Fire chief Chase Waggoner said it was “a pretty routine flue fire.”
“We were able to get it under control pretty quickly, and just get our guys on the roof and hit it with a dry chemical extinguisher and got it out fairly quick.”
He added that there was “some smoke in the residence but otherwise no major damage.”
“These are the kinds we ‘like,’” he smiled.
Waggoner said it was the first fire of the year.