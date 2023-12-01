 | Fri, Dec 01, 2023
First woman on Supreme Court has died

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor died Friday at the age of 92. Her confirmation in 1981 ended 191 years of male exclusivity on the high court.

By

News

December 1, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Sandra Day O’Connor is sworn by Supreme Court Justice by Chief Justice Warren Burger, as her husband John O’Connor watches. She was the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by The U.S. National Archives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism and the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, died Friday. She was 93.

O’Connor died in Phoenix, of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

Chief Justice John Roberts mourned her death. “A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice,” Roberts said in statement issued by the court. “She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor.”

