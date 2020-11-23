Fishing license fees going down in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It will be a little less expensive to fish in Kansas starting Jan. 1.

The Wichita Eagle reports that on Thursday, the Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism Commission announced several change related to outdoor recreation. Among them: The cost of a one-day fishing license was reduced to $6 from $8.50. For non-residents, the price dropped to $10 from $14.50.

Fisheries Programs Specialist David Breth said the number of fishing permits being sold had dropped dramatically since 2016. That year, the state sold around 60,000 one-day license. Now, the state is selling about 35,000 annually.