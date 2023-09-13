Fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free cruise ship

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fishing vessel owned by Greenland’s government will attempt to use high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in the world’s northernmost national park, authorities said.

Capt. Flemming Madsen of the Danish Joint Arctic Command told The Associated Press that the passengers and crew on the ship stranded in northwestern Greenland were doing fine and “all I can say is that they got a lifetime experience.”

The scientific fishing vessel was scheduled to arrive later Wednesday and would attempt when the conditions were right to pull the 343-foot long and 60-foot wide MV Ocean Explorer free.